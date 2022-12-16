UPDATE: Deadly crash closes Oracle Road near Pusch View Lane

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person died in a crash on Oracle Road near East Pusch View Lane, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, at SR-77 milepost 79.

There was no word on any other possible injuries.

Drivers should find alternate routes. There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

