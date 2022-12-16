Advertise
UPDATE: Deadly crash closes Oracle Road near Pusch View Lane

At least one person died in a crash Friday, Dec. 16, near Oracle Road and East Pusch View Lane.
At least one person died in a crash Friday, Dec. 16, near Oracle Road and East Pusch View Lane.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person died in a crash on Oracle Road near East Pusch View Lane, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, at SR-77 milepost 79.

There was no word on any other possible injuries.

Drivers should find alternate routes. There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as facts are confirmed.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

