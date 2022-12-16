Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Donation drive to be held at Mr. An’s

Proceeds to benefit the Easter Seals Foundation
Proceeds to benefit the Easter Seals Foundation(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. An’s Restaurant and Sam Levitz are teaming up to host a holiday donation drive on Friday, Dec. 16.

The drive will be held at the restaurant, located at 6091 North Oracle Road, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cash or check donations are preferred.

100% of the proceeds will benefit the Easter Seals Blake Foundation, which aims to provide disability, mental health and child welfare services.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Tucson police officer released from hospital after getting hit by vehicle during foot chase
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Personal issues between the three men led to the shooting.
Police: Fight led to deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler

Latest News

Smoke from a pile burn near the upper Sabino Canyon parking lot may be visible in the area...
Pile burn scheduled for Sabino Canyon
AMR starting ‘Lights of Love’ at Diamond Children’s Center
Arizona's Family originally reported on the story of Anna Kowalczyk, and we got a lot of...
Arizona relative responds to story about recently-discovered World War II items
Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
UPDATE: Water main repairs continue on Tucson’s east side; extended road closure expected