Donation drive to be held at Mr. An’s
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. An’s Restaurant and Sam Levitz are teaming up to host a holiday donation drive on Friday, Dec. 16.
The drive will be held at the restaurant, located at 6091 North Oracle Road, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cash or check donations are preferred.
100% of the proceeds will benefit the Easter Seals Blake Foundation, which aims to provide disability, mental health and child welfare services.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.