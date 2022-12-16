Donation drive to be held at Mr. An’s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mr. An’s Restaurant and Sam Levitz are teaming up to host a holiday donation drive on Friday, Dec. 16.

The drive will be held at the restaurant, located at 6091 North Oracle Road, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cash or check donations are preferred.

100% of the proceeds will benefit the Easter Seals Blake Foundation, which aims to provide disability, mental health and child welfare services.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.