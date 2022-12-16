Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another freezing night ahead!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, December 16th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clouds move out through the day today allowing for temperatures to fall to freezing one last time Saturday morning. After that, we slowly warm up. A weak system delivers a glancing blow Sunday more clouds, a few sprinkles possible or virga (rain which evaporates before reaching the ground). Temperatures climb to 70 degrees by Thursday!

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Temps falling to freezing overnight.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy to start, some clearing by afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. A few sprinkles possible.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

