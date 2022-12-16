FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Back below freezing Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As clouds decrease and the sun sets, temperatures will plummet from the 50s into the 30s and 20s overnight. Tucson looks to fall right near the freezing mark, with colder lows to the south and east. Saturday will start off sunny, with clouds increasing again through the afternoon and evening. We’ll hold a slight chance for a few sprinkles Sunday, though most of us look to stay dry. A warming trend takes hold next week as a ridge builds over the West. Highs may break 70° starting Thursday!

SATURDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 70°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

