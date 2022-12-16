Jim Click raises $1.5 million for Tucson charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Auto dealer Jim Click Jr. announced that his 2022 Millions for Tucson raffle raised a record amount of donations.

According to a news release, the raffle raised $1.5 million, which will benefit 308 charities in the Tucson area.

“Our community once again showed their generous spirit in this year’s raffle, helping hundreds of Southern Arizona charities raise a record amount in 2022″ Click was quoted as saying. “The Click family is overcome with gratitude and thankfulness to both our community for their outpouring of support and to the charities who help in so many different ways to make life a little bit better for everyone.”

In February, Click issued a challenge to local nonprofits to raise at least $1 million in raffle ticket sales.

This is the highest amount of donations in the 13 years the campaign has been held

To date, Millions for Tucson has raised nearly $12 million. Since 2014, the raffle has raised just over $1.1 million a year.

This year’s prizes, donated by Click, include a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid, two round-trip first-class airplane tickets to anywhere in the world and $5,000 in cash.

