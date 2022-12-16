Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jim Click raises $1.5 million for Tucson charities

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Auto dealer Jim Click Jr. announced that his 2022 Millions for Tucson raffle raised a record amount of donations.

According to a news release, the raffle raised $1.5 million, which will benefit 308 charities in the Tucson area.

“Our community once again showed their generous spirit in this year’s raffle, helping hundreds of Southern Arizona charities raise a record amount in 2022″ Click was quoted as saying. “The Click family is overcome with gratitude and thankfulness to both our community for their outpouring of support and to the charities who help in so many different ways to make life a little bit better for everyone.”

In February, Click issued a challenge to local nonprofits to raise at least $1 million in raffle ticket sales.

This is the highest amount of donations in the 13 years the campaign has been held

To date, Millions for Tucson has raised nearly $12 million. Since 2014, the raffle has raised just over $1.1 million a year.

This year’s prizes, donated by Click, include a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid, two round-trip first-class airplane tickets to anywhere in the world and $5,000 in cash.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
Police are investigating a shooting in Tucson.
TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus
Antonio Rea Valdez
Tucson police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
The crash happened at West Magee Road and North La Cañada Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash

Latest News

Slow down while driving near Winterhaven.
10 days left for Winterhaven Festival of Lights, reminder to slow down while driving
Winterhaven visitors urged to keep safety in mind
Winterhaven visitors urged to keep safety in mind
Proceeds to benefit the Easter Seals Foundation
Donation drive to be held at Mr. An’s
Smoke from a pile burn near the upper Sabino Canyon parking lot may be visible in the area...
Pile burn scheduled for Sabino Canyon