Lifesaving drug could be available over the counter by late March, meeting big need in Tucson

Narcan could soon be sold over the counter to help battle American opioid crisis
Narcan could soon be sold over the counter to help battle American opioid crisis(KMVT-NEWS)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A life saving medication could soon be available over the counter. Narcan or Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose, and the FDA just granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions’ Nasal Spray.

If given the green light, the drug would be more readily available, combating the opioid epidemic nationwide.

“We’ve got 3,000 people a year dying in Arizona from drug overdoses. Most of those are from opioids. This problem isn’t going away anytime soon,” said Daniel Brooks, Medical Director at Banner Drug and Poison Center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 107,000 Americans died last year from drug overdoses.

Narcan can reverse overdose effects, ultimately saving thousands of lives.

“We clearly need more access to naloxone. Over the counter is one method. Getting them through health care providers and emergency departments and leave behind programs would be effective as well,” said Brooks.

The Tucson Fire Department does it’s part. Paramedics administered the drug 1,494 times last year. This year to date, they’ve administered the drug 1,380 times.

Programs like HOPE Inc. say they see the need first hand.

“We go through about 100 to 200 every month that we distribute through our SOR team, which is the State Opioid Response, and I know it being more readily available over the counter will help us a lot too, because then we can really prioritize the Narcans we do get for the people who are really those high needs individuals that won’t walk in somewhere and say I need this,” said Chris Chavez, Program Manager at HOPE Inc.

If someone wanted to buy a Narcan right now they need a prescription from their doctor, or they would need to directly ask a pharmacist for a bottle.

The goal is to get rid of those barriers.

“It’s a need, it’s a must for the community to have these, because when we go and purchase our kits it’s around $40 to $50 per kit, because we buy them in bulk. If you go to buy one from somewhere, it can be up towards $100,” said Chavez. “If you do a standing order, you’ll have a copay on your insurance. If you have access, the first two are free but it’s about trying to break those barriers.”

Pima County Health Department said the federal approval would not impact any programs ability to distribute the drug for free.

The price is being considered for over the counter sales at a federal level.

It could be on the shelves at local pharmacies and grocery stores by late march.

