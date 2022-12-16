Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Multiple Arkansas students taken to hospital after student passes out gummies, officials say

According to the superintendent, a first-grade student brought gummies to school and shared...
According to the superintendent, a first-grade student brought gummies to school and shared them with classmates.(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital.

According to the school superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Jonesboro Math & Science brought gummies to school and shared them with classmates during the lunch hour.

Wilbanks said when staff discovered the gummies were being shared, the district contacted the parents and poison control, who suggested the students be checked out by their doctors.

The Jonesboro Police Department said six students were transported to the hospital by their parents and the kids’ conditions are unknown, but Wilbanks described the situation as “not an emergency.”

Police investigators are working on the case right now and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
Police are investigating a shooting in Tucson.
TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus
Antonio Rea Valdez
Tucson police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
The crash happened at West Magee Road and North La Cañada Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash

Latest News

Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution
Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution
Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Bob Crimo surrendered to police Friday.
Father of July 4 parade shooting suspect charged with felony
One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
One student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school
Terri Sides is facing a murder charge for the stabbing death of her step-grandfather Delbert...
UPDATE: Woman charged with fatal stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media