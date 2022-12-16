Advertise
PD: Suspect in deadly shooting went to Chandler Amazon facility due to jealousy over girlfriend

The victim is expected to survive, police said.
The victim is expected to survive, police said.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new twist in the deadly shooting at an Amazon parking lot in Chandler as police have a new motive for the suspect. Investigators said on Friday that the three men involved didn’t know each other, a big change from what detectives originally said. According to Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans, Jacob Murphy had jealousy issues over his girlfriend and went to the Amazon Fulfillment Center on the southeast corner of McQueen and Queen Creek roads on Wednesday. However, the woman wasn’t working that day, and Murphy planned to confront an Amazon worker he only knew by name. That’s when another man, who didn’t know Murphy, felt something was off about Murphy and tried to get him to leave the parking lot. That’s when Murphy shot the victim multiple times, McClimans said.

An unidentified third man saw the shooting and opened fire on Murphy. Between the two shooters, 10 rounds were fired, McClimans said. When first responders arrived, Murphy was dead. McClimans confirmed on Friday he died due to shooting himself and being shot by the third man. Initially, detectives weren’t sure how Murphy died. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains as of Friday afternoon. He’s expected to survive, McClimans said. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said the third man is not a suspect since he was protecting the victim. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to be reviewed, which is standard procedure in all shooting cases, McClimans said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

