Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County prepares to receive a record 1,200 asylum seekers a day

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Bud Foster
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s believed after several delays, that the border policy Title 42 will end Dec. 21. Title 42 is not an immigration policy, it’s a CDC pandemic health policy which prohibits asylum seekers from entering the US.

When it ends, it’s believed there will be a sharp increase in the number of asylum seekers entering the US and a large number will pass through Tucson.

“We were projecting 800 folks a day and we have now been advised to project something like 1,200 a day,” said Teresa Cavandish, the Director of Operations for Catholic Community Services which takes care of the asylum seekers. “We’ve had many, many conversations with DHS officials and other representatives from government, they said there no reason to believe Title 42 will not be lifted as scheduled.”

1,200 a day would be six times more than two years ago in Tucson, which is already overwhelmed with the number of asylum seekers crossing the border and being processed here. Even with the present 500 to 800 a day, many times there are not enough services locally, so some of them will be taken to Phoenix or other communities which may have some shelter.

There are thousands of asylum seekers who have been waiting in Mexico for the policy to end and may now have an open window to apply for asylum.

“The people who are stranded in Nogales, Mexico have been stranded, many of them for six or seven months,” said Joanna Williams, the Director of the Kino Border Initiative. “They’ve been stuck here.”

Which has created a backlog which is why when the doors open it will likely be a flood until the backlog is erased.

In a seven page memo released by the department of Homeland Security it says it anticipates an “increase in border encounters”. How many isn’t known but likely more than the 500 to 800 being released in Tucson. “When we look at anything above that, we simply do not have the capacity to provide services in this community,” Cavendish said. “We don’t know what the outcome will be.”

As part of its effort, DHS says it will attempt to mitigate any negative impacts on border communities,.. such as Tucson or Nogales, which recently met with DHS officials.

“We’re not prepared for them, we don’t have any shelters here in Nogales,” said Art Garino, the Mayor of Nogales “I don’t know what we would do if that were the case.”

That’s the sentiment in many border communities right now. In six days they may find out whether they can shelter them, or not.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Tucson police officer released from hospital after getting hit by vehicle during foot chase
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Personal issues between the three men led to the shooting.
Police: Fight led to deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler

Latest News

Proceeds to benefit the Easter Seals Foundation
Donation drive to be held at Mr. An’s
Pima County prepares to receive a record 1,200 asylum seekers a day
Pima County prepares to receive a record 1,200 asylum seekers a day
Narcan could soon be sold over the counter to help battle American opioid crisis
Lifesaving drug could be available over the counter by late March, meeting big need in Tucson
Scottsdale fire officials say residents of roughly 60 units will be displaced following the...
At least 83 displaced after pipe burst floods Scottsdale condos