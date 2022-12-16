Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

US immigration court backlog surpasses 2 million pending cases

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.
The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States immigration court system’s backlog is at an all-time high.

An analysis by a clearinghouse at Syracuse University found there are more than 2 million cases pending.

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida with more than 100,000 pending cases.

Next is Harris County, Texas with more than 75,000, followed by Los Angeles with 74,000 cases.

A large portion of these are for people seeking asylum.

According to the analysis, immigration courts have increased the pace of hearings, but the system still cannot keep up with the influx of new case filings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Tucson police officer released from hospital after getting hit by vehicle during foot chase
Personal issues between the three men led to the shooting.
Police: Fight led to deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
The trio was convicted of providing material support for a terrorist act, which carries a...
3 sentenced for Michigan governor kidnapping plot
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent...
5 officers indicted in Ronald Greene death