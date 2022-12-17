Advertise
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox

The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several subjects in the truck bed fled into the desert,...
The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several subjects in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox.(U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.

