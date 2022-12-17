12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.

