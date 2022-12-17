75-year-old man missing from Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an Arizona City man who went recently missing.

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies say 75-year-old Craig Hansen was last seen in the Eloy area.

Authorities say he told a friend he had crashed his car, a 2011 Honda CRV with Arizona license plate CBG6674.

As of Friday evening, the car had not been found.

He stands at 5′4,” weighs about 170 pounds and has several tattoos, including an eagle on the back of his head.

Anyone who sees him or his car is asked to call 520-866-5111.

