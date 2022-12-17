Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend

Allie Potter December 17 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will moderate this weekend but still be slightly below normal for most locales. A weak and moisture starved weather system is expected to move through the area Sunday, however it may have enough to produce a shower or two east of Tucson. This will be followed by warming temperatures next week with dry conditions.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradual warming trend through the weekend.