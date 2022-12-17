Advertise
La. officials warn about recall after dozens of horses become sick

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is alerting horse owners about recalled food that led to several cases of illnesses and deaths.

According to officials, owners are being warned not to feed recalled Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes to horses.

The impacted products have the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and 111622 on the front of each package. Officials said the items were sold in white and tan plastic 50-pound bags with green labeling.

Manzanola Feeds of Manzanola, Colorado issued the recall after shipping the products to feed stores and co-ops in several states.

The FDA reported that at least 98 horses in Louisiana, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas showed neurologic symptoms after eating the products. At least 45 of the horses died or had to be euthanized because of their declining health.

Officials said symptoms that the horses suffered are consistent with botulism. However, more testing is needed.

Owners are being told to immediately alert a veterinarian if their horse ate the products and showed signs of getting sick such as muscle tremors, problems eating or swallowing, or problems standing. The public can also alert officials by calling the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s 24-hour emergency hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

According to the FDA, owners should dispose of the products by throwing them away in a secure container and placing them in a covered trash can or dumpster. In addition, owners should not handle the cubes directly and should wear disposable gloves and a face mask.

For more on disposing of the products, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

