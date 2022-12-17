Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in his cell at the Pima County jail on Friday, Dec. 16.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer was doing rounds around 11 a.m. when he found 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis unresponsive in his cell.

The corrections officer began treating him before Tucson fire medics arrived and took over.

Tsalabounis was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

As of Friday evening, the cause of Tsalabounis’s death was unknown.

