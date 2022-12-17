Advertise
Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 22-year-old man and baby who died in a crash in Gilbert Friday afternoon have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, and his 1-year-old granddaughter.

Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. A woman driving a red Toyota Corolla with Lamb and the baby inside reportedly turned in front of a pickup truck driver who then slammed into the Corolla.

RELATED COVERAGE: 22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

The woman was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pickup driver was uninjured and was going the speed limit, but he was arrested by Gilbert Police on suspicion that he had been driving under the influence.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office extended their condolences to Sheriff Lamb and his family on Twitter with the following post:

The investigation is still underway, and there are no more updates available.

