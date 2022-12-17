Pregnant woman finds out her insurance will no longer work at Genesis OBGYN during third trimester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Women across the state are looking for a new doctor after Genesis OBGYN and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona terminated their agreement Dec. 15.

As a result, over 16,000 patients are losing their current women’s healthcare provider.

As a pregnant first time mom in her third trimester, Ashley Meeks said it’s been exhausting and stressful worrying about what’s next.

“This is my first baby. My husband and I tried for many years. We struggled with infertility, so we’re very thankful to be this far along in pregnancy,” said Meeks. “With Genesis, I trust them completely with my care for my baby and myself, and when I got that email on November 18 that they might be out of network, I was devastated and very alarmed.”

The email Meeks received in part stated quote:

“Please call either the number on the back of your member card or 877-318-4693 ASAP to voice your concerns about the practice’s upcoming termination”

On December 5, Ashley received another email from Genesis OBGYN asking her to post to social media. It said in part quote:

“Please continue to contact BCBS or post on BCBS’s Facebook page to ensure that BCBS understands that excluding more than 50 OB/GYN healthcare providers from its network is an unacceptable change that impacts access to care for thousands of women in Arizona.”

Ashley said the emails made her extremely anxious, and she didn’t understand why Genesis OBGYN was asking patients to reach out on their own behalf.

“I’ve never seen anybody in a medical situation ask their patients to reach out and ask them to stay in network with their insurance. It was very weird and very stressful,” said Meeks.

Because Ashley is in her third trimester and she’s been with the same doctor since she was a teenager, she said she hates the situation she’s been forced into.

Thankfully she has heard from BCBSAZ regarding her pregnancy, but she still feels like she doesn’t know who is in the wrong.

“Do I trust my OBGYN that I’ve gone to since I was a teenager, or do I trust an insurance company,” said Meeks. “I understand that providers deserve to be paid fairly and I understand Blue Cross’s argument that patients deserve to pay fair prices as well, but we’ve still been put in the middle.”

In a statement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, it confirms Ashley will be able to continue seeing her doctor stating in part:

“For those patients who are expecting or in the middle of care, our care management team is coordinating with the Genesis OBGYN to ensure that your current course of care is not interrupted.”

“Whether you’re pregnant or not the decision of who you go to for OBGYN care is such a personal choice and such an important decision, because it’s such a huge part of your health and it’s going to impact so many other parts of your life. Forcing so many of us to have to change providers is just incredibly frustrating,” said Meeks.

For now Ashley was told she could stay at Genesis OBGYN until eight weeks postpartum, then she will have to find another doctor.

She worries with so many other women in the same boat, getting into another doctor will take months.

Full statement from Genesis OBGYN:

Genesis OBGYN and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Terminate Agreement (Tucson, AZ) –

Genesis OBGYN, the largest group of OBGYN healthcare providers in the Tucson area, announced today that its agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) has been terminated, effective December 15, 2022.

In recent months, Genesis OBGYN has been in active discussions with BCBSAZ about renewing its contract. To date, the two organizations have been unable to arrive at a mutual agreement. As a result, BCBSAZ is allowing the agreement between the parties to terminate, resulting in over 16,000 patients losing their current women’s healthcare provider. Genesis OBGYN patients have been notified that the agreement with BCBSAZ has been terminated.

“Genesis OBGYN is committed to providing the best care possible and minimizing the impact this event will have on its impacted patients,” said Christopher Sullivan, MD, Genesis OBGYN Medical Director.

BCBSAZ member patients who are currently pregnant, undergoing a course of treatment, or have a surgery scheduled, may still be able to visit their Genesis OBGYN office and provider as an in-network provider until delivery and post-partum care is completed. To do so, each patient will need to request continuity of care and is encouraged to reach out to their provider’s office for assistance.

Well woman exams and routine office visits unrelated to pregnancy or surgery are not eligible for continuity of care according to BCBSAZ. These patients may continue to see their provider for their scheduled visit, but an out-of-network cost may apply.

“Genesis OBGYN is hopeful to reach mutual agreement with BCBSAZ and be in-network with BCBSAZ at a future date, said Sullivan “Meanwhile, we are committed to continued development of payor partnerships.”

Impacted patients are encouraged to visit the Genesis OB/GYN website (genesisobgyn.net) for additional details or contact their providers through the patient portal.

In a separate statement to KOLD News 13, Blue Cross Blue Shield said:

“Genesis incorrectly told patients that they accepted an offer that we didn’t make. We would like Genesis to stay in network. They have a generous offer in hand and paperwork that is ready to sign.”

Confirmation and statement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

We are disappointed with how this negotiation has been going and that an agreement could not be reached. We would like Genesis OBGYN to stay in network so they can continue caring for our members. We have offered generous contract terms and Genesis has chosen to walk away. The offer to stay in network is still available.

Update sent to members

Negotiations are a normal course of business. Good faith negotiations are the expected course of business. In healthcare, the best negotiations keep the needs of patients in mind.

This morning, after declining our most recent offer, Genesis OBGYN, located in Pima County, took the unfortunate step of sending a message to their patients that contained a false statement. Our legal counsel has cautioned Genesis OBGYN leaders, and their private equity investors, to refrain from making false statements, and they have been asked to correct what they have published.

We hold our providers, including the physicians and medical professionals at Genesis, in high esteem and want them to stay in the network. Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. We remain hopeful that Genesis OBGYN will accept our most recent offer, (the paperwork is in their possession), and pause on further upsetting their patients and our members.

We know this has caused disruption. It’s the last thing that any patient needs. It’s certainly the last thing that expecting moms and patients in the middle of receiving care need.

For concerned patients who have posted on social media, thank you for making your voices heard. Your perspective is so important and influenced our efforts to raise reimbursement to your beloved physicians.

We are sorry that despite our best efforts, we were not able to finalize an agreement. We offered extensions multiple times and increased the reimbursement multiple times but were not able to bring it to a close. We carefully track payments statewide to ensure that providers are paid fairly. The reimbursement demand in this case was so much higher than the market. Agreeing to excessive reimbursement makes the cost of care increasingly out of reach.

It is common for practices to be owned or backed by private equity firms. Unfortunately, some of these businesses focus on delivering a high return to investors, while driving up costs for patients. If Genesis OBGYN would like to stay in our network, they have a proposal in front of them that is more than fair. We would welcome them with open arms.

For those patients who are expecting or in the middle of care, our care management team is coordinating with the Genesis OBGYN to ensure that your current course of care is not interrupted. For patients in need of a new provider, there are practices accepting new patients and we can help direct you to a new office. Please call the number on the back of your card.

Thank you for listening.

In a separate statement to KOLD News 13, Blue Cross Blue Shield said:

“Genesis incorrectly told patients that they accepted an offer that we didn’t make. We would like Genesis to stay in network. They have a generous offer in hand and paperwork that is ready to sign.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.