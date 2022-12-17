Sahuarita man arrested after barricading himself in home

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On December 16, 2022, the Sahuarita Police Department received a 911 call reference a report of shots fired at a residence in the 15200 Block of S. Via Rancho Grande. Officers were able to make contact with the male suspect, who was later identified as 36-year-old Sahuarita resident Stephen Kalberloh.

Kalberloh refused to come out of the residence. Officers surrounded the home, and an SPD Officer assigned to the Pima Regional Crisis Negotiation Team negotiated with Kalberloh for several hours in an attempt to take him into custody peacefully. While trying to negotiate with Kalberloh, the SPD utilized a robotic dog to deliver a cellular phone because Kalberloh had no home or cellular phone.

The robotic dog made entry; however, Kalberloh threw it out his front door. After negotiations failed, the Pima Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was requested and responded to assist.

As a result, SWAT personnel successfully took Kalberloh into custody safely. No one was injured during this incident. SPD Detectives had also responded during the incident and took over the investigation.

Kalberloh was booked into the Pima County Jail for three felony counts of Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct with a firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

If you or someone you know may have information associated with this case, we’d like to speak with you. Anyone with information may contact the SPD by calling 911, or (520) 344-7000 during business hours through Friday, or by contacting our TIP Line at 520-445- 7847.

