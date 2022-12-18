Advertise
Car crashes through Tucson family’s home just days before Christmas

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is without a home after police say a car drove through it.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to the police, the driver was cited for not having a valid driver’s license and failure to control and reduce speed.

Now, the family who lived in that home is dealing with the aftermath.

“I don’t have a house anymore,” Yessenia Basham, a mother of two, said about the accident. She said she was at home with her four-month-old baby when the unthinkable happened.

Basham said she was in the kitchen making her baby a bottle when it “sounded like a bomb” had gone off. “I look back, there’s dust everywhere, I run to the living room because I hear her crying and there’s a car in my living room,” she detailed. She said her baby could have been hurt in the accident. She added that she was in her walker and “the couch pushed her out of the way.”

Thankfully, her family lives nearby to help her adjust. She’s leaning on them for support and housing as she tries to pick up the pieces.

“She’s a disabled veteran. She just got out four months ago. So, she doesn’t have anything. Her income hasn’t kicked in for her disability,” Basham’s grandmother Delma Montgomery said.

Just days before Christmas, she knows that this holiday will look a bit different this year.

If you would like to help or donate to the family, you can find their GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

