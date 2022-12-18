Advertise
Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding drivers

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch.

Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago, was back on the streets Tuesday.

Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch.

Those speeding beyond that likely receive a costly ticket.

