FIRST ALERT FORECAST - More clouds Sunday with a slight shower chance

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the 60s, clouds will increase Saturday evening through the overnight hours. These clouds will trap some of our daytime warmth, so temperatures will remain above freezing for most of southern Arizona through the night. Clouds linger Sunday, with a slight chance for a shower – primarily north and east of Tucson over higher elevation. Temperatures will rebound back near and above normal by mid week with dry conditions prevailing.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Slight chance for a shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High around 70.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

