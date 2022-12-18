Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny skies and 60s return Monday

Tucson's Monday Forecast
Tucson's Monday Forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a mostly cloudy Sunday, clouds will decrease overnight allowing temperatures to cool back into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Abundant sunshine returns Monday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Seasonable highs are expected Tuesday through Thursday with a shot at 70° as we inch closer to Christmas. A ridge of high pressure will keep us seasonably warm and dry for Christmas Week as the eastern half of the country deals with a much more active and chilly pattern!

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 70°.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

