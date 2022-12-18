Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tiny chance for rain with warm temps on the way

Allie Potter December 18 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weak weather system will move through the area today, leading to a chance for precipitation east of Tucson. This will be followed by warming temperatures next week with dry conditions.

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

