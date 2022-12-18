FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tiny chance for rain with warm temps on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weak weather system will move through the area today, leading to a chance for precipitation east of Tucson. This will be followed by warming temperatures next week with dry conditions.
Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.