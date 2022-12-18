Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Holiday appetizers with a healthy twist

Need some healthy appetizer options for your holiday spread? We got you covered!
Need some healthy appetizer options for your holiday spread? We got you covered!((Source: Pixabay))
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some healthy appetizers to make for your holiday spread? Well, we have you covered, thanks to Village Health Clubs & Spas!

Caprese Salad Wreath (display)

  • 2 10 ounce cartons grape tomatoes, wash and dried
  • 1 10 ounce container small mozzarella balls
  • 15-18 fresh basil leaves
  • 1 ½ cup balsamic reduction (recipe to follow or store bought)
  • 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
  • 1 ½ tablespoon olive oil, divided

For the caprese salad: Drain mozzarella balls and place in a small bowl. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, 1 tbsp olive oil, and toss to coat. Add balsamic reduction to a small bowl, and place it in the center of a platter. Arrange grape tomatoes around the bowl forming a wreath shape. Nestle the seasoned mozzarella balls and basil leaves in between and on top of the tomatoes. Place skewers under the tomatoes. Drizzle with remaining olive oil and add salt and pepper if desired. Chill until ready to enjoy.

For the balsamic reduction: Heat the balsamic in a nonstick saucepan on medium heat to a light boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and continue to cook until reduced by ½ of the original quantity. The balsamic should be thick but pourable. If you reduce too much, whisk in more balsamic to thin. Cool before serving. Serve in a dipping dish as shown in the picture or drizzle over the wreath.

Roasted Shrimp with Romesco (demo)

Romesco Sauce

•           1 small garlic clove

•           1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained

•           2 tablespoons freshly-squeezed lemon juice

•           2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

•           1 15 oz can drained fire roasted tomatoes

•           1 teaspoon kosher salt

•           1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted

•           ¼ cup flat leaf parsley

Shrimp:

•           2 pounds (12 to 15 count) shrimp

•           1 tablespoon olive oil

•           1 tsp salt

•           1/2 tsp ground black pepper

•           1 tsp smoke paprika

•           Lemon wedges for serving

•           Optional: chopped parsley for serving

Romesco Sauce

Pulse everything together in a blender until it’s mostly smooth, but still slightly chunky with the texture of the almonds. Taste and adjust salt. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Roasted Shrimp

Preheat an oven to 400 degrees. Peel and devein the shrimp, leaving the tails on. Place shrimp on a sheet pan. Drizzle with the olive oil, salt, pepper, and paprika and use tongs or hands to toss until the shrimp are evenly coated with the oil and spices. Spread shrimp in one layer. Roast for 8 to 10 minutes, just until pink and firm and cooked through. Arrange on a serving platter and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve with the romesco sauce and lemon wedges.

Caramelized Shallot Yogurt

  • 1 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 large shallots, finely chopped (about 2 cups)
  • Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 cups low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon sliced chives, plus more for serving
  • Sliced vegetables and whole grain crackers (for serving)

Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add shallots and season generously with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally and reducing heat if needed, until shallots are golden brown and tender, 15–18 minutes. Let cool slightly. Mix shallots and vinegar into yogurt in a medium bowl; season with salt and pepper. Stir 1 Tbsp. chives into yogurt; divide among bowls and top with more chives. Serve with sliced vegetables and whole grain crackers. Note: Yogurt (without chives) can be made 3 days ahead; cover and chill.

Savory Spiced Nuts

  • 2 1/2 cups mixed raw nuts (such as pecans, cashews,  walnuts, peanuts, etc)
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 tbsp honey or maple syrup (or monk fruit for sugar free option)
  • 1 1/2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp  cayenne pepper

Preheat an oven to 300°F. Place nuts in a bowl. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm the olive oil. Add rosemary and stir until aromatic, about 1 minute. Pour seasoned oil over the nuts. Add sugar, cumin, salt, black pepper and cayenne and stir to coat the nuts evenly. Transfer the nuts to a baking pan. Bake, stirring occasionally, until the nuts are toasted, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Makes about 2 1/2 cups.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and baby who died in a crash in Gilbert have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal...
Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley
Pregnant woman finds out her insurance will no longer work at Genesis OBGYN during third...
Pregnant woman finds out her insurance will no longer work at Genesis OBGYN during third trimester
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex
The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several subjects in the truck bed fled into the desert,...
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox

Latest News

Allen Smith has worked at Montgomery's LongHorn Steakhouse for 25 years.
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
Food prices might still be high due to inflation, but there's plenty of hacks that can make...
Food cost inflation sparks new saving hacks for consumers
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree
Some food that can be brought through TSA security with no issues include baked goods, meats...
TSA gives recommendations on how to travel with Thanksgiving food