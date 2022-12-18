Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Potential kidnapping launches chase from Tolleson area to south Phoenix, suspect on the loose

A potential kidnapping call led to a police chase that started in the Tolleson area and ended...
A potential kidnapping call led to a police chase that started in the Tolleson area and ended in south Phoenix on Saturday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A possible kidnapping that launched a police chase near Tolleson on Saturday night and ended in south Phoenix has left Phoenix police searching for a suspect.

TRENDING: Scottsdale toy store hit hard by inflation, forced to close

Phoenix police responded to a call about a potential kidnapping of a woman and her children that happened just off 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Saturday. Officers were able to track down the vehicle used for the reported kidnapping on the ground and in the air. When officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped off. The helicopter tracked them to a neighborhood near the Salt River near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road, where the car stopped. When officers tried to approach the car, they heard a single gunshot come from inside the car, and then it sped away. Multiple people got out of the car and started running through the neighborhood, and officers weren’t able to track them down.

Phoenix police say they believe the suspects ran into a home in the area, and officers secured the area to try to find the individuals involved. Using a search warrant, officers with the Special Assignments Unit went inside a house they believed the suspect may be inside. Officers only found children inside and say they believe the woman may have cooperated with the suspect to escape the police.

No one was injured, no suspect has been identified, and there is no more information available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and baby who died in a crash in Gilbert have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal...
Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley
Pregnant woman finds out her insurance will no longer work at Genesis OBGYN during third...
Pregnant woman finds out her insurance will no longer work at Genesis OBGYN during third trimester
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex
The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several subjects in the truck bed fled into the desert,...
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a shooting near Grant and...
One person found shot near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson
The price for Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball is the second highest paid for a baseball auction.
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at auction
FILE - Earlier this week, Elon Musk disbanded a key advisory group for Twitter, the Trust and...
Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
36 people injured, 11 seriously hurt after Phoenix flight to Honolulu hits severe turbulence
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws under pressure from the Denver Broncos...
Arizona Cardinals lose to Denver Broncos, 24-15