Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth

The Pacheco family
By KSAT
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas couple is going through an unimaginable roller coaster of emotions since the birth of their daughter in late October.

The Pacheco family welcomes their newest girl in October, but just days later the mother, Krystina Pacheco, got an infection that nearly took her life.

“Things just started declining. Her organs started to go into failure,” said Jacob Pacheco.

Pacheco says his wife ended up being toxic syndrome that is very rare and has a high mortality rate.

Krystina was placed on life support as doctors scrambled to save her and figure our what was going on. It ultimately led to Krystina losing some of her limbs.

“She had to have amputations of her hands and feet. Both hands. Both feet. And it was pretty hard,” said Jacob Pacheco.

With love and support from family and friends, Krystina fought off the infection.

Jacob Pacheco, Husband: “I told her, my wife, before she started like really like fading. I said, you need to come back for your kids and I need you for the kids,” said Jacob Pacheco.

Krystina has had several procedures and her recovery, which will include prosthetics, will take months.

Since the world of Krystina’s battle, the Pleasanton Community, famiily and friends have come together to help in any way possible.

“Amazing support from my parents, her parents, my brother, my brother in law, his wife and my sister in law,” said Jacob Pacheco.

Krystina’s recovery will continue here at Methodist Hospital for about the next three weeks.

The Pleasanton community is holding a barbecue sale and fundraiser on January 14th at St. Andrews Church with all proceeds going directly to the Pacheco family.

Copyright 2022 KSAT VIA CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

