Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

36 people injured, 11 seriously hurt after Phoenix flight to Honolulu hits severe turbulence

At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing.(Hawaii News Now)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, HI (3TV/CBS 5) - At least 36 people were injured, including 11 seriously, Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing.

The turbulence sent some passengers flying out of their seats, and at least one hit the ceiling. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated passengers — ranging in age from 14 months to adults — for a long list of injuries, including serious head injuries, cuts, bruises, and loss of consciousness.

Hawaiian Airlines said Flight 35 from Phoenix “landed safely” in Honolulu at about 10:50 a.m. The plane was carrying 278 passengers and ten crew members. It was unclear how many of those injured were crew. “The airline is supporting all affected passengers and employees,” an airline spokesperson said.

Shortly before the aircraft landed, dozens of firefighters, paramedics, and the state Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team were called to the airport for the “mass casualty emergency,” meeting the aircraft at Gate 10A. Of those injured, 20 people were taken to emergency rooms. Eleven were in serious condition, and nine were in stable condition, a Honolulu EMS spokesperson said.

The National Weather Service said the severe turbulence happened at about 36,000 feet. “We believe the flight may have gone through a thunderstorm, which may have caused the severe turbulence,” said NWS meteorologist Genki Kino. “During that time, there were scattered thunderstorms everywhere.”

Passenger Kaylee Reyes said the plane was about 30 minutes from landing when the severe turbulence hit. Her mother had just sat down when the incident happened and hadn’t had a chance to buckle her seatbelt. “She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said, adding the turbulence came out of nowhere.

The incident comes as a powerful cold front begins to impact the state, bringing the threat of strong winds, torrential rains, and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and baby who died in a crash in Gilbert have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal...
Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley
Pregnant woman finds out her insurance will no longer work at Genesis OBGYN during third...
Pregnant woman finds out her insurance will no longer work at Genesis OBGYN during third trimester
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex
The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several subjects in the truck bed fled into the desert,...
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a shooting near Grant and...
One person found shot near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson
The price for Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball is the second highest paid for a baseball auction.
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at auction
FILE - Earlier this week, Elon Musk disbanded a key advisory group for Twitter, the Trust and...
Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws under pressure from the Denver Broncos...
Arizona Cardinals lose to Denver Broncos, 24-15