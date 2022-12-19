Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is battling for his life after a bar fight ended in a shooting near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it started as an argument between two men inside the Famous Sam’s Sports Grill located at 2320 North Silverbell Road.

The TPD said there are no outstanding suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

