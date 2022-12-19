Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Biden administration proposes phasing out fluorescent bulbs

LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.
LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Old-school lighting may soon fade into the dark.

On Monday the Biden administration will announce a proposed rule that basically phases out fluorescent bulbs in exchange for energy-saving LED lights.

The rule would more than double the minimum bulb efficiency level, and the Department of Energy hopes to have it set in stone before 2025.

According to the Department of Energy, LED bulbs often last three-to-five times longer than fluorescent bulbs.

LED bulbs also release minimal heat, which means less wasted energy.

Regardless of this proposed rule, LED bulbs have become more common over the past few years.

According to the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, close to half of the nation’s households already use them for in-house lighting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and baby who died in a crash in Gilbert have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal...
Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash
The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a shooting near Grant and...
Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson
Car drives through Tucson home
Disabled veteran, mother of two trying to pick up pieces after car crashes through Tucson home
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
36 people injured, 11 seriously hurt after Phoenix flight to Honolulu hits severe turbulence

Latest News

El Paso is preparing for a possible increase in migrants crossing the border.
El Paso declares state of emergency ahead of expected immigration surge
Police say three people were shot during a fight in a Mesa neighborhood Sunday evening.
3 people shot during fight in Mesa neighborhood
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting
Faith communities are coming together to dispel darkness.
New York holds Hanukkah celebration