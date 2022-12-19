Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly to headline Super Bowl weekend event in Scottsdale

The Feb. 11, 2023 event is anticipated to be one of the biggest weekend events during Big Game...
The Feb. 11, 2023 event is anticipated to be one of the biggest weekend events during Big Game weekend in the Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly are headlining Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by Captain Morgan, coming to Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11.

SI The Party is expected to be one of the biggest weekend events during Super Bowl weekend and will also feature other celebrity group performances, with VIP tables available. Register now for exclusive access to ticket sales here.

This year will feature a custom-built, festival-sized mega structure in front of the resort and will sport more than 100,000 square feet with an immersive mainstage inside. Various celebrity guests are expected to attend. Historically, past attendees have included Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Hart, Jeff Bezos, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Diplo and many others. GRAMMY nominated artist Machine Gun Kelly has already had two no. 1 albums, including this year’s release “Mainstream Sellout.” The Chainsmokers have won multiple awards including a GRAMMY and seven Billboard Music Awards.

Captain Morgan will be announcing the event’s official cocktail, custom experiences, and various Diageo spirits. Guests will be able to also enjoy the brand’s new Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Rum. The various 32 NFL Fan of the Year nominees will be getting a VIP treatment from an onstage toast with Victor Cruz to custom lounge access.

“It’s only right that we’re celebrating some of the world’s biggest football fans at undoubtedly the hottest party during football’s biggest weekend,” said Sam Salameh, Vice President of Captain Morgan. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sports Illustrated to help produce The Party, giving this year’s nominees a celebration they’ll never forget and guests a night of delicious cocktails and epic performances.”

Talking Stick Resort guests will have access to all of the AAA four diamond resort, including its 496 rooms and award-winning dining experience Orange Sky. CELIUS energy drink will also host a custom round bar and modern lounge alongside official beer & hard seltzer partner of SI the Party Anheuser-Busch. Other featured vendors will include NYLON, Electrolit, and more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and baby who died in a crash in Gilbert have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal...
Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash
The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a shooting near Grant and...
Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson
Car drives through Tucson home
Disabled veteran, mother of two trying to pick up pieces after car crashes through Tucson home
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
36 people injured, 11 seriously hurt after Phoenix flight to Honolulu hits severe turbulence
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley

Latest News

This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws under pressure from the Denver Broncos...
Arizona Cardinals lose to Denver Broncos, 24-15
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pauses on the sideline prior to an NFL football...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite leave of absence due to health issues