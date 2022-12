TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Interstate 10 in Tucson is closed after a wreck took place on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place near milepost 264.

As of 2:30 p.m., authorities had no estimation as to when the road would reopen.

