FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful Christmas week ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a mostly cloudy Sunday, clouds have moved out leaving us with lots of sunshine today with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Seasonable highs are expected Tuesday through Thursday with a shot at 70° as we inch closer to Christmas. A ridge of high pressure will keep us seasonably warm and dry for Christmas Week as the eastern half of the country deals with a much more active and chilly pattern!

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. High near 70°.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

