Man killed in hit and run while fighting with deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A human smuggling suspect has died after he was hit by a vehicle while fighting with a Cochise County deputy who was trying to detain him.

According to authorities, a deputy stopped the man’s 2018 Nissan Altima around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on Highway 92, near Anderson Street, just south of Sierra Vista. The man was found to be carrying undocumented immigrants in his car, and U.S. Border Patrol was also called to the scene.

The man refused to comply with the deputy’s commands and an altercation ensued. While the deputy was trying to handcuff the man, a vehicle headed north sped by, hitting the man and narrowly missing the deputy.

The vehicle, believed to be a light-colored or silver sedan, then drove away with obvious front-end damage.

The man was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not publicly identified the man who died.

The deputy was not injured.

Highway 92 was closed until 4 a.m. Monday morning due to the incident.

Sheriff Mark Dannels said fentanyl was also found near the vehicle.

“As anyone could imagine, this is an emotional and stressful scenario for any law enforcement professional. Please keep our deputy in your thoughts and prayers as part of our CCSO family,” Dannels was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.