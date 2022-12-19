Oro Valley Police identify men killed in wrong-way crash on Oracle Road

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The two men killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, have been identified.

The Oro Valley Police Department said the two-vehicle accident happened near Pusch View Lane around 11:30 a.m.

The OVPD said 40-year-old Maximiliano Flores, of Tucson, was driving a pickup truck the wrong way on Oracle Road. Flores crashed head-on into a truck being driven by 54-year-old Raymond Evano, of Tucson.

Both men died at the scene.

The OVPD said just before the crash, officers received reports of Flores driving erratically.

