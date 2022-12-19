Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says

David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the county’s pit bull ordinance.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – The owner of five full-blooded pit bulls was arrested Monday, days after a utility worker was attacked by the dogs.

Authorities said Ivan Bubba Rawles III was working as a lineman for Delta Electric when he was mauled by the pit bulls after he finished a service call.

According to the sheriff’s office, the worker’s vehicle became stuck after he was reversing down a long driveway. The pack of dogs approached Rawles while he was walking back towards the home.

The lineman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the county’s pit bull ordinance.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Smith shot and killed one of the dogs during the attack, and the others were euthanized.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and baby who died in a crash in Gilbert have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal...
Police: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, infant granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash
The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a shooting near Grant and...
Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson
Car drives through Tucson home
Disabled veteran, mother of two trying to pick up pieces after car crashes through Tucson home
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
36 people injured, 11 seriously hurt after Phoenix flight to Honolulu hits severe turbulence
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley

Latest News

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Oro Valley Police identify men killed in wrong-way crash on Oracle Road
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure