PACC only taking animals on emergency basis

Pima Animal Care Center officials also are asking people to avoid surrendering healthy pets
(Pima Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Because an animal has tested positive for a highly contagious bacterial infection, the Pima Animal Care Center has moved to emergency intakes only.

According to the PACC, a dog has come down with Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus, or “Strep zoo.” Emergency-only admissions will be enforced until the close of business on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Strep zoo is normally found in livestock, but can cause severe pneumonia in immunocompromised dogs. Signs of strep zoo include fever, depression, vomiting, labored breathing, coughing blood and discharge from the nose. There is no vaccine.

Strep zoo is rare in humans and cats.

PACC’s medical team is treating all dogs at the shelter with a 10-day course of antibiotics and intake appointments are being rescheduled.

“With 589 dogs already in the shelter, the only way for us to protect the animals in the shelter and the community is to temporarily suspend non-emergency intake,” PACC animal services director Monica Dangler was quoted as saying.

Anyone who has adopted or fostered a dog from PACC since Thursday, Dec. 15 is being contacted with information on what to do.

All adopters or foster families are encouraged to keep their new dogs separate from other dogs and cats for at least three days.

