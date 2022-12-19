UPDATE: I-10 reopens after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Interstate 10 in Tucson is has reopened after a wreck took place on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place near milepost 264.

Authorities say an Amazon semitruck was headed east, near Craycroft, on I-10 when it went into an oncoming lane and hit another vehicle.

State troopers say the driver of the semi was having a medical episode.

