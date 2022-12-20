Angel Flight volunteers make special delivery for southern Arizona family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four volunteer pilots with Angel Flight West made a special delivery as part of their Flights of Joy holiday tradition on Monday, Dec. 19.

The pilots delivered toys to Audrey Hudacek-Monroe and her family at the Marana Regional Airport.

Just a few months ago, the pilots helped the family get Audrey to Colorado, where she undergoes treatment following a liver transplant.

It’s something the volunteers with Angel Flight do every day for families across the world.

The group provides “free air transportation for passengers in need of medical treatment far from home and perform other missions of community service.”

Aside from the United States, Angel Flight operates in Europe, Australia and Canada.

You can help them complete their mission by donating at https://www.angelflight.com/donate/

