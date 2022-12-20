Billionaire mortgage lender finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury for $4 billion, report says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury organizations will soon have a new owner, sources told ESPN Tuesday morning.

Mat Ishbia, a Michigan billionaire president of United Shore Financial Services, is reportedly finalizing a deal to purchase the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal, said to be “in the neighborhood of $4 billion,” is expected to be completed in the near future.

It is the first step in a process that is expected to take several weeks to complete, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Ishbia nor the Suns had disclosed the agreement publicly. ESPN first reported the agreement between Sarver and Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s top overall mortgage lender. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion.

This news comes on the heels of Robert Sarver’s announcement in September that he was starting the process of selling of both teams. Sarver was suspended earlier this year over a workplace misconduct that included racist speech during his time of ownership. Around that same time, Forbes estimated the value of the Suns to be around $1.8 billion, and any future owners of the team will need to be checked and validated by the NBA. Wojnarowski also tweeted that Ishbia has been pursuing several NBA and NFL teams over the past several years.

The WNBA Mercury are also part of the purchase, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2022

He attended Michigan State University from 1998 until 2002 and played as a point guard for Michigan State’s basketball team. He won four Big Ten championships, made three NCAA Final Four appearances and won the 2000 NCAA national championship. He also worked for a year with the team after graduating as a student assistant coach.

If the sale closes at $4 billion, it would be the largest purchase in NBA history. Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for $3.3 billion in 2019, and Tilman Fertitta purchased the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017. The Associated Press reports that the only other NBA franchise known to be sold for $2 billion or more was the Los Angeles Clippers, when Steve Ballmer acquired that team in 2014. Magic Johnson, another Michigan State alumn, posted his congratulations to Ishbia on Twitter:

I had a great call with fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia congratulating him on his purchase of the Phoenix Suns. He’s going to do great things not only for the Suns organization, but for the entire league. All of the other 29 NBA teams better watch out because Mat’s a winner! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 20, 2022

“This is not that complicated,” Ishbia recently told HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” for a profile, discussing his strategy with people. “Get the best people to join your team, just like in sports. Train them, coach them to be the best version of themselves, like Izzo used to do with us. And then treat them so well that they never want to leave.” His company has an intramural basketball program with an on-site full-court gym, the AP reports.

