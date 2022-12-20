Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas forecast quiet for AZ, but that is not the case across the rest of the country!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, December 20th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seasonable highs are expected Tuesday through Thursday with a shot at 70° as we inch closer to Christmas. A ridge of high pressure will keep us seasonably warm and dry for Christmas Week as the central eastern half of the country deals with a much more active and chilly pattern! Flight delays are expected in those parts of the country so make sure to check your travel plans!

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

