Intruder was able to enter Uvalde school during safety audit

An intruder was able to enter a Uvalde school during a safety audit, the superintendent says. (Source: Uvalde CISD/YouTube/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It’s a troubling report about school security in Uvalde, Texas.

An inspector posing as an intruder was able to gain access to a school cafeteria through a door that didn’t properly lock.

“The intruder, we watched him on camera come up and he checked, and you know, we checked and it was locked,” said Gary Patterson, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District interim superintendent, at a board meeting on Monday. “He could see that people were loading and unloading, but as he came up he checked. It was locked, but he also tugged it and it came open.”

It happened while authorities were conducting a safety audit of schools.

The audit was part of a government program implemented after 19 children and two teachers were killed in May when a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School and began firing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

