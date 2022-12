TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after getting hit near Flowing Wells and Roger in Tucson early Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road.

The accident was reported around 7 a.m. and the roadway was open before 9 a.m.

