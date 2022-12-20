Advertise
Pima County raises pay for corrections officers

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a salary increase for all corrections staff in the county.

The board voted to increase pay by 7.5%, effective Jan. 1.

The raises will cost $1.7 million and county officials hope they will improve the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s recruitment and retention efforts.

Specifically, the increase affects the positions of corrections sergeant, corrections officer and corrections officer substitute. These officers mostly work in the Pima County jail.

Pima County currently pays corrections officers $22.58 an hour, but the increase will bring that up to $24.27 an hour.

A corrections sergeant typically makes $29.25 an hour, but the increase will move them to $31.44 an hour.

This will move their pay above corrections staff in Graham, La Paz, Navajo, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma Counties. The pay is nearly on par with Mohave County and slightly behind Maricopa County.

