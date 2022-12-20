Advertise
Several arrested in El Mirage drug bust following months-long investigation

Several people were arrested Tuesday morning in El Mirage following a months-long investigation.
Several people were arrested Tuesday morning in El Mirage following a months-long investigation.(File Image Courtesy: El Mirage Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following a months-long investigation, the El Mirage Police Department’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET) arrested several individuals across four different homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning in a drug bust.

In July the NET team started investigating a group selling narcotics near downtown El Mirage. Officials learned many individuals involved owned firearms, even though they were on probation and prohibited. During the five-month investigation, officers identified five suspects who they believe controlled the drug trade on Luna Street, near US 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Police say they witnessed these leaders directing others to sell illicit drugs on their behalf.

More than 50 buyers bought illegal drugs through the group. Investigators executed several arrests and served search warrants at four homes in the area on Tuesday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Glendale Police tactical teams, as well as the State Gang Task Force, made numerous arrests. Other information about the bust and arrests is expected later. Check back for updates.

