Unidentified baby found dead near Grant, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after an infant was found dead on the west side on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 600 block of West Alturas Road.

Though authorities tried to treat the infant, but the baby was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the mother, to ensure that she is safe and healthy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Authorities also want to remind the public that Arizona is a Safe Haven state, meaning that anyone who has an infant they cannot care for can leave the infant woth any on-duty EMT, fire station or hospital.

