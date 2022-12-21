Advertise
Authorities working crash on I-19

A wreck left at least one car damaged on I-19.
A wreck left at least one car damaged on I-19.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road.

The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

