Bicyclist killed in crash near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson

A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist died early Wednesday morning following a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road.

At 8 a.m., the TPD said Craycroft would be closed from Glenn Street to Cooper Street for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

