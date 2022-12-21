Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

County, city leaders react after Supervisors approve plan to house migrants

(Arizona's Family)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A big box building on Tucson’s southside will be another location where migrants will be sent to when, or if, Title 42 gets lifted.

During a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved renting the building for six months for around $330,000, but leaders say that will probably be extended.

However, the building won’t be ready for 30-60 days. It will be able to fit around 400 beds inside for people being brought to Tucson by Homeland Security.

This will be the stopping off point for migrants for a day or two, before being released to their families or permanent homes as they wait for their court date.

Supervisor Steve Christy was the lone vote against leasing this building.

”At some point, the only way to stop this influx of people is to make it less attractive for them. That is only going to be attainable by stopping the funding,” Christy said.

Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz supported renting the building.

”The concern that was presented to us by the county administrator was pretty clear, if we keep doing the smaller more individualized solutions like a few hotels rooms here and a few hotel rooms there, that would put us at risk of not getting reimbursed for the county dollars that we are spending on this at the behest of the federal government,” Heinz said.

Heinz added that the county gets reimbursed by the federal government for anything and everything on behalf of asylum seekers. That includes things like housing, healthcare, food and transportation. That money comes from taxpayers from all across the country, not just here in southern Arizona.

Meanwhile, Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik is in favor of the building but he doesn’t think it’s enough.

“The added capacity is necessary even without Title 42 being lifted,” he said. “It’s another example of where the federal government needs to write a lump sum check so the county has the working capital to buy and outfit the space.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16.
Oro Valley Police identify men killed in wrong-way crash on Oracle Road
The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Man killed in hit and run while fighting with deputy
Pedestrian killed in crash near Flowing Wells, Roger in Tucson
The wreck took place near Alvernon Way.
UPDATE: I-10 reopens after crash

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist killed in crash near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
A pursuit that started in Pinal County ended in a crash along I-10 Wednesday morning.
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix