Firefighter hurt at scene of Tempe apartment fire

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Tempe.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on 15th Street just east of Mill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews found a fire in two apartments attached to the rear of a home.

As they worked to extinguish the blaze, one firefighter was burned and taken to an area hospital with what are described as minor injuries. Tempe Fire officials say a resident of one of the apartments was also evaluated for possible injuries.

The fire was contained to the two apartments and has since been extinguished. The cause is under investigation.

