Firefighter hurt at scene of Tempe apartment fire

A firefighter suffered minor burns while battling a fire in apartments behind a home in Tempe.
A firefighter suffered minor burns while battling a fire in apartments behind a home in Tempe.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Tempe.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on 15th Street just east of Mill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews found a fire in two apartments attached to the rear of a home.

As they worked to extinguish the blaze, one firefighter was burned and taken to an area hospital with what are described as minor injuries. Tempe Fire officials say a resident of one of the apartments was also evaluated for possible injuries.

The fire was contained to the two apartments and has since been extinguished. The cause is under investigation.

