FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a beautiful winter solstice!
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure will keep us warm and dry for Christmas week as the central eastern half of the country deals with a much more active and chilly pattern! Flight delays are expected in those parts of the country so make sure to check your travel plans!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
CHRISTMAS EVE DAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
