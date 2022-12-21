FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a beautiful winter solstice!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure will keep us warm and dry for Christmas week as the central eastern half of the country deals with a much more active and chilly pattern! Flight delays are expected in those parts of the country so make sure to check your travel plans!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE DAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

